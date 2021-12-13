The Buzzfeed SPAC Merger – Here’s the Move to Make for Profit

Watching the market as long as I have has taught me something I now consider a universal truth: There really is no such thing as a "rational actor." Investors are often prone to make snap judgments and decisions based on incomplete information or just something that looks bad on the surface, and it's not always clear why.

It would be funny if those irrational decisions didn't affect the economy, but they do. It's not necessarily bad news, though - every time it happens, there's always an opportunity to be had.

That's why I'm watching BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD) this week. It went public via a SPAC merger that, for all intents and purposes, should have gone well. For some reason, investors got spooked, and they've decided to sell, sell, sell.

Where they see red flags, I see a chance for profit.

In today's video, I'll cover just how to play the Buzzfeed merger - and three other unlikely stocks I don't think anyone else is looking at right now.

Just click the video below to claim them.

In case you missed it, here are the plays:

Buy Buzzfeed Inc . (NASDAQ: BZFD)...

. (NASDAQ: BZFD)... Buy Apple Inc . (NASDAQ: AAPL)...

. (NASDAQ: AAPL)... Simultaneously buy BABA Feb. 18 2022 $140 call and sell BABA Feb. 18 2022 $145 call to create a call spread...

and sell to create a call spread... And buy Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU).

