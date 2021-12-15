Why Airbnb Stock Price Is Giving Investors a Glimmer of Hope

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock price today is up 0.11% from yesterday's close of $168.14 per share. This is up 20.83% YTD, with a 52-week range between $121.50 and $219.94. It appears that COVID-19 might be here to stay longer than expected, and that would mean ongoing volatility for hospitality stocks, including the Airbnb stock price.

What is Airbnb?

Airbnb was an early mover and is the current industry leader in alternative travel accommodations. It has spent more than a decade to put together a network of hosts worldwide that none of its competitors can match.

From one apartment in San Francisco back in 2007, Airbnb has grown into a network of over 4 million hosts worldwide with rentals in 220 countries and 100,000 cities.

Why are investors looking at Airbnb stock?

No competing alternative accommodations company comes close to Airbnb. Ultimately, Airbnb is a long-term hold set to capture a big future trend and many analysts predict a bright future for this company. Its services will continue to be in demand – it’s just a question of how much external factors like Covid will limit demand and how local legislation impacts the company's ability to grow its network of hosts. Whether Airbnb will reach a stock price of $300 in 2025 (or before) is therefore difficult to forecast.

