Is AbCellera Stock Having a Comeback?

AbCellera stock (ABCL) today is up 9.42% from yesterday's close of $13.69 per share. This is down 61.69% YTD, with a 52-week range between $12.20 and $55.22.

What exactly is AbCellera?

AbCellera Biologics is a technology company that searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed into drugs to prevent and treat disease. Its AI-powered drug discovery platform integrates modern technologies from engineering, microfluidics, single-cell analysis, high-throughput genomics, machine learning, and hyper-scale data science. The Vancouver, Canada, based company partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies.

Why are investors looking at AbCellera stock?

AbCellera is probably best known for developing a Covid-19 antibody cocktail with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), which received FDA Emergency Use Authorization with a recent expansion to include children under the age of 12. However, ABCL is much more than a "Covid stock." As of Q3, the company had 155 programs under contract with 35 different partners and continues to grow.

AbCellera stock is only the beginning

