American Airlines (AAL) Stock Price Flat: Plans to Protect $16.5B in Tax Benefits

American Airlines Group (AAL) price today is up 0.77% from yesterday's close of $18.12 per share. This is up 14.92% YTD, with a 52-week range between $14.71 and $26.09. This is following recent news that American Airlines Group is adopting a tax benefit preservation plan for net operating losses, averting any hostile takeovers and maintaining a $16.5 billion tax benefit.

Just last week, American Airlines Group said they planned to hire 18,000 workers in 2022 in anticipation to a rebound in travel. This followed an announcement that Chief Executive Officer, Doug Parker, will retire March 2022 after two decades of running airlines.

What exactly is American Airlines Group?

American Airlines Group, the parent of American Airlines, is the world's largest airline by number of passengers carried and fleet size. With over 350 destinations in 50 countries, American Airlines Group offers an average of nearly 6,700 flights daily.

The three subsidiaries of American Airlines Group are Envoy Air, Piedmont Airlines and PSA Airlines.

Why are investors interested in American Airlines Group?

The airline industry is recovering from one of its worst crises to date with Coronavirus bringing near complete shutdowns across all carriers. And now the Omicron variant has introduced new uncertainties. Investors will be looking for those airlines that can endure the turmoil and bounce back from the pandemic. Will that include American Airlines Group? Time will tell.

American Airlines Group is only the beginning

Are you here for the first time and looking for other exciting stocks to buy? Explore the rest of Money Morning, sign up for our newsletter for our top stock picks, and catch Money Morning Live for the lastest commentary and live trading ideas.