AGIX Crypto Price Prediction: Potential Gains of 13,000% or More

The global AI market is expected to be worth $191 billion by 2024. While much of that revenue will be captured by Big Tech, there are smaller developers at work on artificial intelligence that need a platform to market what they create.

SingularityNet (AGIX) aims to provide those artificial intelligence (AI) developers with such a platform. And today, our AGIX crypto price prediction will tell you just how high this crypto can move.

In fact, it's a top-choice AI investment for Alternative Asset Specialist Nick Black.

"There is no better team than the Cardano-AGIX intelligence team," he said regarding SingularityNet's native token AGIX. It's yet another one of the cryptocurrencies that you can buy at a steep discount.

SingularityNet first launched on Ethereum with the AGI coin. Eventually, it took all AGI out of circulation and replaced it with AGIX. This was part of its move over to the Cardano blockchain ecosystem.

The reason for this move was that the complex infrastructure of AI and blockchain can be built more easily on Plutus - the language behind Cardano.

So, let's take a deeper look at what SingularityNet does.

What Is SingularityNet (AGIX) Coin?

Co-founded by Dr. David Hanson from Hanson Robotics, SingularityNet is an ambitious blockchain-driven AI marketplace. This allows developers to easily monetize their AI algorithms with this decentralized marketplace.

The draw is that anyone can easily get started on SingularityNet. The AI within the platform can autonomously exchange data and supply results. And the custom AI tooling allows businesses to access AI they want at a fraction of the price compared to what they'd pay Big Tech for similar services.

And SingularityNet has already started to expand to a more mainstream audience by partnering with companies like Domino's Pizza in Malaysia and Singapore. The idea is to use the AGIX network and apply it to Domino's existing tech to improve the efficiency of its delivery and supple chain operations.

This is a win-win situation. The Regional Domino's gain the benefit of increased efficiency while SingularityNet's native token, AGIX, gains more utility.

The developers at SingularityNet are also at work to fix the one of the major limiting factors to blockchain-based AI growth: the ability for blockchains to talk to one another. This severely limits the ability to use AI to the fullest potential.

The more efficiently blockchains can talk to each other across networks, the easier it is for developers to build new AI-based blockchains. The more blockchains built using SingularityNet, the more utility AGIX has, and in turn, the more valuable they become.

But how does all this impact AGIX?

AGIX Crypto Price Prediction: Potential Gains of 13,000% in 12 Months

Well, it serves to push the crypto higher over the next few years - if not sooner.

As the AI and Big Data markets continue to expand, SingularityNet has a number of solutions that cater to various industries like software development, finance, and food services. That puts them in a great position to capture a share of the market moving forward.

Nick Black believes this is a crypto that beats out all others in the AI sphere. In fact, he sees AGIX moving as high as $25 over the next 12 months.

Right now, AGIX is priced at $0.20 per token - a discount of 60% from its November high of $0.32. If you were to buy AGIX at that price, you could see a potentially massive upside by more than 13,000% by the end of 2022 - and that's after getting the token at a discounted price.

While AGIX isn't currently available through Coinbase, don't let that stop you if you're interested. You can buy it through other exchange platforms such as Binance, KuCoin, and HitBTC.

