Where to Buy Crypto Other Than Coinbase

You can buy a lot of cryptos on Coinbase, and it's a great tool for investors. But not every coin is available on the popular exchange platform.

The good news is that there are other exchanges to use, but they're not all what I would call "legit."

So, to save you time figuring out which you actually need and which you should avoid, today I'm going to show you the most reputable ones.

That way, if you hear me talk about SingularityNET (AGIX) and want to buy it, you'll be able to - as well as other coins not supported by Coinbase.

You won't need much more than these three resources to buy cryptocurrencies or to store NFTs...

Other than Coinbase and Coinbase Pro, when you have an account on KuCoin, Kraken, and a MetaMask wallet to jump into the world of NFTs, you don't need to go much further than that.

If you can't find something on one exchange, you'll most likely be able to find it on one of the others.

As I mentioned earlier, you'll also need the MetaMask wallet for NFTs.

My team at Alternative Wealth Daily has a step-by-step guide for setting up a Coinbase account, and they're building out even more step-by-step guides on how to set up accounts for KuCoin, Kraken, and MetaMask.

Those will be available very soon to download, print, and access online any time you want. My goal is to make Alternative Wealth Daily the best resource for investors in alternative markets. Every week, you'll get actionable advice that will help you make money - not just news roundups that create FOMO or try to make you feel like you missed out.

All you have to do to get started is to drop your e-mail here, and you'll get our alerts, guides, reports, and more. And the best part? Subscribing is absolutely free.

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.