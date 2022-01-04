Ford (F) Stock Revs Up Today After Beating Out Tesla in 2021

Ford Motor Company (F) stock closed at $24.31, up 11.67% from yesterday's close of $21.77 per share. This is up 17.12% YTD, with a 52-week range between $8.43 and $24.56. It closed out the year as the auto-industry's best performing growth stock with shares growing 140%, beating out Tesla in 2021.

What is Ford Motor Company?

Ford Motor Company (F) is one of the most trusted and well-known automobile manufacturers in the world. Since 1903, they have been a leader in automobile innovation and manufacturing. From comfortable sedans and family SUVs to work vehicles and outdoor adventure trucks, Ford has you covered. In recent years, Ford became a major player in the EV space with their lineup of all-electric vehicles.

Why Are Investors Interested in Ford Stock?

EV stocks have been on the minds of many investors for the past few years. For those closely watching vehicle manufactures and battery technology, Ford (F) may be a strong stock pick. In 2021, Ford announced a joint venture with SK Innovation to manufacture battery cells and arrays in the United States. And Ford's all-electric Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, and the E-Transit look like heavy hitters in the competitive world of EVs for everyday drivers and businesses.

Ford Stock Is Only the Beginning

Are you here for the first time and looking for other exciting stocks to buy? Explore the rest of Money Morning, sign up for our newsletter for our top stock picks, and catch Money Morning Live for the latest commentary and live trading ideas.