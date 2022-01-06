My 2022 Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction Points to 1,000%-Plus Gains

Whether you're investing in stocks, bonds, wet barrels of oil, gold bullion, coffee futures, what have you, "time horizon" is really important.

How long do I want to be in a position? When do I need to start seeing results? When do I need to have doubled my money by? Time is right up there with the most important things to consider about your investments.

Cryptocurrency's no different.

Personally, I'm a value investor (yes, there are still some of us left in 2022 and, yes, plenty of us own crypto). That means I'm pretty well geared toward the long view. I'm usually looking ahead 12 months. That means if I look at a coin I own and I see a 0.54% gain in an hour, or a 5% loss in 24 hours, say, or a 40% loss over 90 days, I'm not sweating it.

But I also remember what it's like to be a new crypto investor, hanging on every single blip in the chart, worrying about what might (or might not) be just around the corner for the token in question.

If you couldn't tell already, I'm talking about... Cardano (ADA). This embattled coin is one of my favorites - Tom Gentile likes it, too. Cardano made big headlines last year for its meteoric rise, which cemented its status as the preeminent "green" crypto.

Lately, Cardano's been in the news for dropping 40%. As I'll show you in a second, that small loss is nothing compared to the performance I'm expecting over the next 12 months.

I'll tell you why here in my 2022 Cardano price prediction...

But ultimately, the best crypto investors keep time on their minds. It took Bitcoin three years to crack $100, and seven to hit $1,000 - that was the "first wave." During the second, it took years for Ethereum to push crypto's overall market cap past the $2 trillion mark. Now, I think we're face-to-face with crypto's "third wave" - the time when it goes fully mainstream and capital starts pouring in. There's a $3 coin out there that I think is going to be heavily involved in generating a projected $1 trillion in new wealth over the next year. You don't want to miss the boat, so check this out...

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.