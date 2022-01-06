NVIDIA Stock Started to Bounce Back Today

NVIDIA stock (NASDAQ: NVDA) closed today at $281.78, up 2.08% from yesterday's close of $276.04 per share.

What Is NVIDIA?

NVIDIA Corporation is an American technology company that popularized the graphics processing unit (GPU). It has grown into one of the most valuable semiconductor companies in the world.

Why Are Investors Interested in NVIDIA Stock?

If NVIDIA were just a semiconductor manufacturer, the stock would be overpriced. Fortunately, it is much more than a semiconductor company. And while NVIDIA got its start designing powerful GPUs for video game graphics and professional markets, it's a growing tech company that could one day rival the tech giants.

For example, cloud-based software, which saw a boom due to the pandemic, is nothing without the data centers. And NVIDIA's GPUs are at the heart of these data centers. In the world of artificial intelligence (AI), NVIDIA's Canvas software has demonstrated the ability to translate simple text into beautiful, digital imagery. Wherever the future of technology is going, NVIDIA will be there.

Explore why NVIDIA stock could jump 190% higher by 2025.

NVIDIA Stock Is Only the Beginning

Are you here for the first time and looking for other exciting tech stocks to buy? Explore the rest of Money Morning and sign up for our newsletter.