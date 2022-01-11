Illumina (ILMN) Stock Up After Upgrade & 2022 Revenue Outlook

Illumina (ILMN) price today is up 16.98% from yesterday's close of $362.28 per share. This is following the company's positive revenue outlook for 2022 and the news that Barclays upgraded Illumina (ILMN) stock from "Underweight" to "Equal Weight".

What Is Illumina Inc.?

Illumina is a leading developer, manufacturer, and marketer of life science tools and integrated systems that serves the sequencing, genotyping and gene expression, and proteomics markets. Illumina products provide researchers with the tools they need to perform large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. They offer a comprehensive line of products is designed for researchers who want to advance disease research, drug development, and the development of molecular tests.

Why Are Investors Interested in Illumina (ILMN) Stock?

Illumina is a leader in the DNA sequencing market, which is likely to increase in demand as technology and products continue to improve. Investors may be interested in Illumina stock as a way to gain exposure to this portion of the healthcare and life sciences sector.

