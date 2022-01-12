Shopify (SHOP) Stock Upgraded to "Outperform"

Shopify (SHOP) stock price is $1.168.76, up 0.97% from yesterday's close of $1,157.54 per share. This is following news that William Blair upgraded the stock from "Market Perform" to "Outperform".

What Is Shopify?

Shopify is a complete e-commerce platform that covers everything needed to start and grow an business online. With Shopify, "e-tailers" are empowered with sophisticated software that allows them to manage orders, collect payments, and send out emails to buyers.

Why Are Investors Interested in Shopify (SHOP) Stock?

Investors may be interested in Shopify as way to gain exposure to the e-commerce sector. E-commerce exploded during the pandemic and continues to become a larger and larger part of the multi trillion-dollar retail sales market. Because of its easy fulfillment integration with Amazon, the dominant leader in online retail, Shopify is well-positioned to grow along side the e-commerce giant.

