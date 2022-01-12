Your Biggest Crypto Questions Answered

Over the weekend, I talked about how (and why) I'm so passionate about cryptocurrency - and how I'm more convinced than ever this "third wave" of crypto will be its biggest, most lucrative era yet.

Like I said, I firmly believe every investor needs to be along for this ride.

At the same time, I recognize no one's born knowing how to buy and trade crypto, or what a hash is, or why "proof of stake" is different than "proof of work."

So, I came to you and asked you to give me your crypto investing and trading questions. "Everything crypto is on the table," I said, "no matter how basic, or complicated, or even embarrassing the question might be."

Dozens and dozens of you wrote in and left me questions - I was really encouraged by the response. I didn't sense folks were holding back, either.

So, as promised, here are the answers to your most important crypto questions...

Me and millions of other Americans have successfully traded crypto, but still - and this blows me away - millions more are still on the sidelines. They think crypto seems too strange or risky. But now that you're armed with the answers to your biggest crypto questions, there are no more excuses. Besides, I can hold your hand and show you the ropes, show you how to buy coins and when to cash out. And now's the perfect time, too, because I'm looking at a third-wave crypto that could change the game and generate trillions in wealth before it's all said and done...

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.