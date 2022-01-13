United Airlines (UAL) Stock Takes Off After Upgrade to “Positive”

United Airlines (UAL) stock price closed today at $48.17, up 3.5% from yesterday's close of $46.54 per share. This is following news that Susquehanna upgraded the stock from "Neutral" to "Positive".

What Is United Airlines?

United Airlines, Inc. is a major American airline and leader in domestic and international air travel. The company runs a modern fleet that is the most fuel-efficient among U.S. network carriers, has an industry-leading loyalty program, and connects to optimal hub locations including the four largest cities in the United States. United Airlines serves 332 airports, 80 of which are international destinations.

Why Are Investors Interested in United Airlines (UAL) Stock?

The airline industry is recovering from one of its worst crises to date with Coronavirus bringing near complete shutdowns across all carriers. And now the Omicron variant has introduced new uncertainties. Investors will be looking for those airlines that can endure the turmoil and bounce back from the pandemic. Will United Airlines bounce back as travel increases? Time will tell.

