Is ServiceNow (NOW) A Stock To Buy? Earnings Call Next Week

ServiceNow (NOW) price today is down 1.21% from yesterday's close of $521.29 per share. This is leading up to the company's earning call scheduled for next week.

What Is ServiceNow?

ServiceNow is a workflow automation platform that enables organizations automate work tasks and improve operational efficiencies. With its cloud-based architecture, ServiceNow makes it easy to streamline and automate work tasks across security, operations, customer service, HR and other key industries.

Why Are Investors Interested in ServiceNow (NOW) Stock?

ServiceNow's earnings call is scheduled for January 26, 2022 and some are speculating a year-over-year increase in revenue based on previous performance.

Workflow automation is likely to remain a crucial component of any enterprise business as more operations move online. And the ability to save time with seamless workflows will become increasingly important.

ServiceNow Is Only the Beginning

