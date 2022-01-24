Splunk (SPLK) Stock Rises after Upgrade to "Buy"

Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) price today is up 5.21% from yesterday's close of $115.28 per share. This is following an upgrade from "Neutral" to "Buy" from BTIG Research.

What Is Splunk?

Splunk is an American company offering a platform for searching, analyzing and visualizing machine-generated data from the websites, applications, sensors and devices that make up the IT infrastructure of a business. Splunk enables quick answers to critical questions and provides actionable insights to keep business operations running smoothly.

Why Are Investors Interested in Splunk (SPLK) Stock?

Splunk (SPLK) is helping future-proof business's digital customer experience with a platform that can bring apps to market faster, deliver dynamic experiences, and detect security threats while maintaining compliance and data privacy. And with the cloud-driven transformations becoming increasingly critical for modern businesses, Splunk's ability to help companies transition to multi-cloud and hybrid strategies is likely to remain as a sought after service. Currently, 92 of the Fortune 100 companies use Splunk. Will the company maintain its leadership status as digital transformation technologies continue to develop? Time will tell!

