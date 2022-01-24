Three Stocks to Sell and One to Buy Right Away

Start the conversation
The VIX "fear gauge" was reading above 26 at midday Friday. That means the volatility I've been talking about for months now is here. Not to worry, though; we're on exceptionally fertile ground for making money.
Understanding how to deal with volatility, how to profit from it, is going to be absolutely critical in 2022. In fact, I'm giving a "State of the Markets" address on Thursday to talk about just that, along with other market-defining opportunities like inflation, crypto, and the metaverse.
Today, though, it's time to take a hard look at our favorite stocks and cut some of those back. I've got three sell recommendations to make - big-name stocks primed for a little profit-taking. The gains you capture could be considerable if you've been in these for a while.
I've even got a trade recommendation anyone can use to make money as the market's favorite video game stock takes an inevitable beating.
Of course, there are long opportunities, too. I've got one must-buy pick - an inflation-proof EV stock you can pick up today when the markets open.
Here are the plays I discussed today:
- Sell Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) and buy ATVI Sept. 16 $60 puts (ATVI220916P00060000) between $1.00 and $1.25
- Sell SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI)
- Buy NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO)
- Sell Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F)
There are a lot of stocks to sell right now, it's true... but there are even more opportunities to buy - especially in a particular class of small, cheap stocks that no one seems to be paying attention to right now. And the thing is, this class of stocks has produced 12-month peak gains as high as 22,000%. Recently, my lifetime subscribers got the chance to close out a 300% winner in just two months on a position in one of these.
I'll show you how it works here - It's part of a "buying boom" that's transforming the very nature of the markets in 2022 and handing out extreme chances to profit.
