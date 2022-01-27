Is Tesla Stock Recharging? $2.3 Billion in Profit Q4

Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) price today is down 11.55% from yesterday's close of $937.41 per share. This is following the announcement Wednesday that the company broke expectations with $2.3 billion in profit in Q4.

Yesterday Musk stated that Tesla "will not be introducing new vehicle levels this year" due to chip constraints. The delay of vehicles is clearly concerning to investors. However, the company remains focused on innovation. Regarding Tesla's robot, code-name Optimius, Musk said, “I think it has the potential to be more significant than the vehicle business over time.”

What Exactly Is Tesla?

Tesla is a leader in electric car manufacturing and technology for the future of transportation. With sleek, innovative design and state-of-the-art technology, Tesla is driving the automotive industry towards more electrified world. With Tesla, you're getting more than just a car. The company is on a mission to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy. Tesla solar roofs provide an innovative and beautiful way to power your home with solar energy. In a Tesla future, a fully integrated solar and storage system provide reliable, renewable energy for new and existing homes.

Why Are Investors Interested in Tesla (TSLA) Stock?

With the Semi, Roadster, Cybertruck, and affordable $25,000 electric car not hitting the market this year, long term Tesla investors are betting on the company's core fundamentals of pushing innovation, brand awareness, and loyal customer base.

But Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F), General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM), Toyota Motor Corp. (NYSE: TM), Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU), and many other companies abroad will be releasing EV models over the next five years. Not to mention other breakout automobile companies like Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) and NIO (NYSE: NIO), which is predicted to be a winner in this space.

So is Tesla the best EV stock play? Hard to tell. Investors looking at EV may actually be more interested in a company like EVgo, which has a 97% potential upside stock price prediction for 2022.

Tesla Is Only the Beginning

Are you here for the first time and looking for other exciting stocks to buy? Explore the rest of Money Morning, sign up for our newsletter for our top stock picks, and catch Money Morning Live for the latest commentary and live trading ideas.