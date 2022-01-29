The Six Best Cryptocurrencies to Own Right Now

Whether you're new to crypto or a seasoned pro, there are certain coins that I believe should be in every investor's portfolio.

Take Bitcoin (BTC). If I only had one place to put my money in crypto, Bitcoin would be it. It's my store of value; my version of gold.

But when it comes to the biggest portion of your portfolio - the part that's going to generate the kind of wealth you'll be thanking me for later - you need to be looking at protocol layer cryptos. Think of these tokens as being the roads and highways that connect the entire cryptocurrency space.

Owning these today means you'll own the infrastructure of the future. That's how you get rich.

And while there are several coins that fall into this basket, not all of them are worth your money.

So today, I'm going to help you sort out the winners from the wannabes.

I'll share my six favorite protocol layer picks in just six minutes - plus a bonus pick you can evaluate for yourself - right here...

In case you missed any, the protocol layer cryptos I mentioned are:

Cardano (ADA)

Polkadot (DOT)

Ethereum (ETH)

Cosmos (ATOM)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR)

Algorand (ALGO)

And my bonus maybe pick was Avalanche (AVAX)

