The Metaverse Is the Place to Turn Digital Assets into Real Money

We are living in a period where the methods and philosophy of traditional business are changing right before our eyes. And as a cryptocurrency investor, you're at the center of it all - whether you realize it yet or not.

Where once you would buy a physical plot of land, a home, or a business, now you can own virtual real estate in an entirely new network of 3D virtual worlds created by advances in blockchain technology.

This new frontier is called the metaverse, which is a word you've likely heard by now.

You might even be indirectly invested in the metaverse already if you own Ethereum (ETH), as much of the tokens used in the metaverse are hosted on the Ethereum network.

But what is the metaverse? And why should it matter to you?

Here's why: Global real estate is now worth hundreds of trillions of dollars, but it is controlled by the wealthy and legacy corporations. Blockchain technology, on the other hand, has made it conceivable that more people will be able to access the market, where transactions can be made more clear, protected, and equitable.

Knowledge monetizes forever. And with any groundbreaking technological innovation like this, there are virtually endless moneymaking opportunities to be seized - especially for those who get in early.

We're only just beginning to unlock the metaverse's potential, which means that now is the perfect time for you to get a head start.

Here are the fundamentals you need to know to start capitalizing on the metaverse today...

What Is Virtual Real Estate?

Virtual real estate consists of lands and buildings in place of personal possessions. This land is vacant property that is currently undeveloped; when joined with other purchased properties, this will raise the property value like in our physical world.

As we speak, this space is growing at breakneck speed. Some are even comparing this to the gold rush or the new oil.

At the forefront of this movement are top metaverse platforms Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND).

Staking Your Digital Claim

There are virtually endless opportunities in metaverse real estate investing right now.

The metaverse group that is owned by tokens has currently integrated multiple ecosystems such as Decentraland, Sandbox, Somnium Space Cubes (CUBE), and Upland (UPX).

The biggest similarity between metaverse real estate and physical real estate is the importance of location, location, location. For instance, one NFT (non-fungible token) collector paid a staggering $450,000 for his plot of land just to live next to Snoop Dogg in his Sandbox metaverse.

Even major corporations like Samsung, Walmart, and Atari are already making a splash into the metaverse to grab their own piece of the pie.

Making Pixels Beautiful

Within the metaverse, fashion plays a huge role.

The metaverse brand tokens just recently acquired a 116-parcel estate in the fashion street in Decentraland. This will position them to have the first metaverse NYC Fashion Week inside Decentraland - a contract worth $618,000 MANA (Decentraland coin), which values at $2.4 million.

The first metaverse fashion company that started on the Solana (SOL) blockchain is called Space Runners. The art is amazing, but even more important than that is the utility the project provides.

The first launch of this project that was done with NBA Stars Nick Young and Kyle Kuzma completely sold out in 9 minutes, and the current floor price (entry buying point) is 7 SOL.

The perks of the utility that is provided with this project include NBA courtside tickets, exclusive access to events and celebrity parties, and autographed merchandise from Young and Kuzma.

The opportunities to monetize are endless.

How Digital Territory Is Priced

The prices of land in the metaverse are fluid just as they are in the physical world. Depending on what platform you choose to buy your property from, the floor price will vary. Currently, the average floor price ranges from $1,000 to $25,000.

It's important to keep in mind that some of the main variables that influence prices are the corporations that are buying and the ecosystems where the real estate is located. The mainstream well-established platforms like The Sandbox and Decentraland are more expensive than newcomer Vault Hill because they have more traffic and users.

Another variable that can influence prices is the re-sale market. As it does in the physical world, the value of a particular property will increase over time, and therefore raise prices across the board.

For example, the cheapest plot you can currently purchase within The Sandbox is $12,000, Decentraland is $15,000, and Somnium is $5,000.

You've now been introduced to the metaverse and all its potential. Keep watching this space for more information as this exciting new trend continues to develop.

Of course, cryptocurrency is a vital part of the infrastructure for the metaverse, which makes it vital for investors. But a lot of people don't know that there's a whole crypto market beyond just Bitcoin and Ethereum.

