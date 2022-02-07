What to Do About Facebook’s 26% Plunge

The earnings report from Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) gave investors quite the scare Thursday with "weaker-than-expected" revenue growth.

It's the first time Meta has pulled the curtain back on its massive new division, Reality Labs, which is responsible for R&D and implementation on the metaverse. It's a huge money sink, for sure - reported net losses for the past three years are in the neighborhood of $21 billion.

FB shares tanked 2X% in the sharpest single-session drop in company history. They were still dropping by early Friday.

But let me tell you something: I don't scare easy.

You've got to spend money to make money, as the saying goes, and Meta's money is going to one of the biggest technological development trends of the century. The metaverse is already a $48 billion industry as of last year, and both Emergen Research and Bloomberg analysts put its potential value at around $800 billion by 2028.

Frankly, they can afford to take the losses in order to future-proof their growth. And when their plans come to fruition, the sky will be the limit.

That's why Meta is still one of my number one buys this week. Sometimes, bottom fishing is great fun, and with FB trading 26% off its highs, anyone who buys in now will get a discount on one of the most profitable companies on the markets.

So, take the plunge before everyone else gets wise - but make sure to use the trailing stop I give you in today's video to secure your gains.

Here are the trades I discussed in the video, in case you need them:

Buy Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and place a 15% to 20% trailing stop.

(NASDAQ: FB) and place a 15% to 20% trailing stop. Buy Paypal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) and place a 15% to 20% trailing stop.

(NASDAQ: PYPL) and place a 15% to 20% trailing stop. Sell Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (OTC: CWBHF).

(OTC: CWBHF). Buy Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (NYSE: ADM).

I know a lot of you are worried about how to safeguard your wealth right now. And no one could blame you... these are hardly "normal" times.

