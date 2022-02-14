Everyone Hates This Stock Now - I Love It for Fast Profits

When you're looking for a stock to buy, one that's a real, solid investment, it's generally in your best interest to seek out only the best. You want companies with large and continually growing revenue, net profits, cash from operations, and widening profit margins.

Those strong fundamentals help ensure the stock will stay on an upward climb year over year and withstand periods of market instability better than others do. Sure, they'll take a dip on occasion - as I've said before, the stock market is designed to do that - but overall, the stronger the company's financials, the more reliable their profit potential is over time.

But you know what they say: The exception proves the rule.

So, today's play is a trade on a social media company whose recent earnings report was abysmal - no profits to speak of, shareholders losing money, revenue well short of projections... just the worst.

But I'm interested in it despite the awful numbers. What got my attention is that it's funding a $4 billion buyback program, which is likely to kick its shares back into high gear.

That creates a great opportunity for investors to get in while the stock is down and ride the upcoming bump.

Buy Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS).

(NYSE: DIS). Buy Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) and place a 10% to 15% trailing stop.

(NYSE: TWTR) and place a 10% to 15% trailing stop. Sell Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER).

Some people might consider these plays to be a bit unorthodox, but that's the moment we're in right now - these chaotic times require a bit of out-of-the-box thinking. And some of the changes we're seeing are going to be with us for a long time.

The challenges of the future are going to need new solutions and innovations, and that opens up a whole new world for investors to get in on the ground floor of tomorrow's big companies.

I'm talking about startups. Remember: Big names like Amazon, Apple, and Facebook all started as entrepreneurial ventures. And all of them have become so huge that there's literally a category of stocks (the FAANGs) named for them. They didn't do that on their own. Angel investors played a huge part in helping those companies achieve enormous success.

