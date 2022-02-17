Get 5.3% Dividend Yield from This Top-Flight Energy Stock

Just over a week ago, I said that West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil would hit $100 this year, and we're continuing the steady climb. Things are looking great in the energy sector right now, and I think it's only going to get better.

But there's one region of the world where we might see some serious disruptions, and where investors need to play it smart - the European continent.

As Russia "intensifies" its diplomatic efforts with the West and its military presence on Ukrainian borders, it is becoming clearer that this isn't just a political crisis. Oil and gas, already scarce in certain parts of Europe due to labor and supply shortages, may become even scarcer if Russia (the third-largest oil producer in the world) decides to shut down oil shipments.

That's going to put the pressure on European energy companies to increase supply, and it'll drive prices up for oil and natural gas as demand blasts off. The companies that respond to that call will see massive revenue spikes, and the stocks will soar accordingly.

I'm looking at a pick right now that stands to benefit most from this chaotic situation. It's the second largest natural gas producer in the world and Russia's No. 1 competitor in Europe. And best of all, holding the stock gives you a 5.3% dividend on top of sky-high profits.

In case you still need it, I recommend you buy shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE).

The situation in Europe is a good reminder that whatever is happening in the world, and whether the markets trade up, down, or sideways, there's always a way to make serious profits if you know where to look.

This year is no different. In fact, it may be one of the best years for investors we've seen in over a decade.

