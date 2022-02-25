Sanctions Are Coming - Here's What to Do with Your Money

As I'm sure you know by now, on late Wednesday night, Russia began a military invasion of Ukraine.

The markets have reacted predictably, spurring a giant sell-off and keeping the S&P 500 deep in correction territory as of Thursday. It's tempting to call a situation like this chaotic, but the truth is, large geopolitical events often trigger this kind of action, and the conditions we're seeing now have some historical parallels that can give us some insight as to how it's going to go.

In a nutshell, here's what investors are afraid of: Economic sanctions against Russia could affect large sectors of the world economy, especially commodities. That means even more inflation, but it could also slow overall economic activity down and curb the Federal Reserve's initial plan to raise interest rates.

But those interest rate hikes are intended to deal with the inflation we already have. Without them, it just keeps going up.

If that happens, we have a particular combination which represents every investor's worst nightmare, "stagflation" - where prices are skyrocketing but the economy isn't moving - something we haven't seen since the mid to late 1970s.

But as usual, I don't think these fears are entirely founded, and I think the economy's in a stronger position than most people realize. Which means the latest downturn in the markets represents an unprecedented buying opportunity that could let you close out the year with serious gains.

One of the biggest profit opportunities right now is related to something I've been talking about for months - the rising price of oil. I've been saying for a bit that it's going to go up over $100 a barrel, and sure enough, we hit $99.50 on Tuesday morning.

With the Ukraine-Russia conflict guaranteed to push that even further, we've got a chance to make a move in three sectors - energy, metals, and mining - that are massively benefitting from this price hike.

