Buy and Stake These Two Must-Own Cryptos for 8% “Yield”

If you've been following my advice about crypto investing, you know I place a lot of emphasis on infrastructure currencies. The formal name for them is protocol/layer 1 tokens, but what you need to know about them is that they're all associated with technologies that connect the whole cryptocurrency space together. Therefore, they are key to the foundation of any portfolio.

The reason for that is because those are the tokens pretty much guaranteed to stick around for the long haul and will define crypto as an asset class for years to come. We're already seeing the benefits of these coins in tangible, real-world applications, and their growth potential is unmatched.

I have a list of seven quality assets you need to have on your moneymaking watch list - not just this week, but for the long haul:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Cardano (ADA)

Polkadot (DOT)

Polygon (MATIC)

Cosmos (ATOM)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR)

Algorand (ALGO)

These are some of the best investments you can make in crypto right now, hands down.

But within this list, there are two that I want to bring to your attention above all the others.

And no, it has nothing to do with their price.

I'll tell you why these two cryptos in particular are at the very top of my list - plus show you how you can invest in them today to get in on the profits - right here...

Now that you have my two favorite cryptos - Cardano and Algorand - let me give you a little more background on each. Both are available to buy on the popular exchange Coinbase.

What You Need to Know About Cardano

Current Price: $0.9684 (as of this writing)

Circulating Supply: 33.66 billion

Market Rank: #8

Whitepaper: Can be found here.

Real-World Applications: Cardano aims to bring economic identity, empowerment, and financial inclusion to the entire continent of Africa. Last year, its founders announced their intent to upgrade Ethiopia's education system by using its technology to grade students' work digitally, monitor school performance, and even create a tamper-proof system for recording information.

Even though you can buy ADA on Coinbase, the platform does not currently support ADA staking, but it's well worth looking into for added rewards. With an average rate of 4.75%, it's basically like taking a rapidly compounding "dividend" on a stock. My colleague, David Zeiler, wrote a guide for it that you can check out here.

What You Need to Know About Algorand

Current Price: $0.859 (as of this writing)

Circulating Supply: 6.61 billion

Market Rank: #29

Whitepaper: Can be found here.

Real-World Applications: Last year, the president of El Salvador made Bitcoin a legal tender in the nation, and the Algorand network became pivotal to El Salvador's financial plans as the blockchain network they chose to build on. Following this development, Algorand also aided in the creation of a digital wallet for El Salvador. Likewise, it's being tested as a transaction verification technology by American bank chains such as Citibank.

Unlike ADA, you can both buy and stake ALGO directly on Coinbase. Right now, it's averaging about 4% APY.

