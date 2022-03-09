Here's Exactly What to Do as Stocks Fall and Commodities Spike

I just did a special live video for my readers at the start of the toughest trading session in two years, as the NASDAQ fell into textbook bear market territory.

This is coming after a weekend during which a ban on Russian oil imports, unthinkable just four weeks ago, was, at least in theory, put on the table for discussion in D.C., London, Brussels, and beyond.

Stocks are buckling underneath the weight of investor worries about everything from sanctions to widening conflict. Huge Western businesses are cutting ties or suspending operations in Russia and investors walk away from the world's fifth-largest economy.

Oil, wheat, and many metals, on the other hand, are seeing stratospheric gains as supply fears - not necessarily supply realities yet - begin to take hold. Fighting is intensifying between a leading oil- and nickel producer and Europe's breadbasket.

Geopolitical chaos has pushed the prospect of the Fed's 25-basis point rate hike out of the headlines, but it's still very much in play - as are structural inflation and darkening sentiments.

These are challenging times, to be sure, but the good news is there are moves you can make to get through them safely and spot the opportunities that arise quickly.

I've asked my team to put together a special replay for the folks who weren't able to join me on the call - you can watch it all right here.

One bright spot in all of this is the American entrepreneurial spirit - that's never changed, and it never will. The next job-creating innovator, in the same vein as Bezos, Musk, and Jobs, is hard at work right now in a garage, or a basement, or a rented space somewhere, working hard to make their vision a reality. They'll need help - folks with the vision and guts to back a good thing.

The reward, after all, could be generational wealth. The trick is finding the right visionary with the right idea - fortunately, we've got some help in this department....