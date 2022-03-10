2 Cryptos to Buy This Week

When it comes to cryptocurrency investing, you can't go wrong with infrastructure. These are some of the best investments you can make in crypto right now, hands down. And right now, there are two cryptos to buy this week that stand out above all the others.

It has nothing to do with their price, and everything to do with the fact that each has real-world applications that we're already seeing the benefits of. Not to mention the incredible growth potential. And while this isn't about their price, it certainly doesn't hurt that each of these two cryptocurrencies is down, making them a steal for what they offer over the long run.

And these cryptos are two of Money Morning Alternative Asset Specialist Nick Black's top picks for 2022.

So, what are Black's top picks? That'd be Cardano and Algorand. But why are these two cryptos to buy this week?

Well, we're here to give you a bit more background on each and the potential moves they can make over the next 12 months.

Cryptos to Buy This Week, No. 2: Algorand (ALGO)

Algorand's leadership team consists of three brilliant individuals: founder Sylvio Micali, CEO Steve Kokinos, and COO W. Sean Ford. And with the recent but notable addition of former JPMorgan executive Staci Warden to head Algorand Foundation as CEO, Black sees this as a signal of some big banking deals to come.

What makes the Algorand blockchain unique is that it's completely decentralized. That means there is no central government in control. The idea behind this is to give power back to the people.

So, a committee of users, randomly and confidentially selected, oversee the blockchain. The nodes are run by entities depicting various backgrounds across many different countries. And every day more decentralized apps (dApps) are built on Algorand to benefit from its scalable, secure, fast network that supports multiple tokens and smart contracts.

While dApp development on Algorand is still in its infancy, there are a number in development set to launch soon like: Yieldly, one of the first DeFi platforms to be built on Algorand; Algofi, which allows you to borrow and lend your crypto; Algomint, which allows you to bridge your Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) into the Algo ecosystem; Lofty AI, which allows you to purchase a piece of actual real estate for a minimum investment of $50 via the Algorand ecosystem - and that's just to name a few.

With this kind of technology, Black sees Algorand's potential to become an enterprise solution for banking institutions looking to solve some of the biggest dangers to financial stability in the repo (repurchase agreement) market.

This gives Algorand one of the most clear-cut use cases you'll find in cryptocurrency.

According to CoinPedia, by the end of 2022 ALGO could hit $3.20. At ALGO's current price of $0.72, that's a potential 315% gain.

Cryptos to Buy This Week, No. 1: Cardano (ADA)

Despite its pullback, Cardano (ADA) is still one of the best crypto investments you can make right now.

Created by the co-founder of Ethereum (ETH), Charles Hoskinson, it was the first crypto founded and developed on peer-reviewed research and models. Hoskinson designed Cardano to challenge Ethereum's DeFi fees while allowing the ADA network to talk with the ETH network.

And while many crypto projects are vague or difficult to understand, Cardano has straightforward, real-world applications: It aims to bring economic identity, empowerment, and financial inclusion to Africa.

In fact, its founders shared their plans to upgrade Ethiopia's education system by using its tech to grade students' work digitally, monitor performance, and create a tamper-proof system for recording information. That's huge.

Cardano also has plenty of upgrades over the horizon like the Alonzo Purple update and Ouroboros Hydra.

The Cardano Alonzo Purple upgrade is a massive change in the form of smart contracts; it opens the doors for NFTs and transforms the overall chain. It's an upgrade that is attracting millions of users and investors worldwide. ADA saw 100 million active wallets back in May 2021. That number has doubled to 200 million in six months.

Meanwhile, users await the arrival of the Ouroboros Hydra - an upgraded version of Cardano's latest consensus protocol. Basically, once the upgrade is initiated, the network will be able to handle over 1,000 transactions per second (TPS). With 1,000 side chains, Cardano could, theoretically, support 1 million TPS at some point in the future.

And Cardano is far from done growing.

While Black can't say what the full impact of bringing an entire country into a network... giving hundreds of millions of people a digital identity and financial inclusion... with the potential to scale across the world will be...

It's a good guess to suggest that the ramifications are huge. "And by owning ADA now, you have the opportunity to reap the benefits," Black says of Cardano.

When it comes to ADA price prediction, Black sees the token hitting $15 in 2022. That means that if you were to buy at today's price, you could see a gain of over 1,600% by the year's end.

But that's not all...

