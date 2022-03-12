The Best Way to Profit from the NFT Craze (Hint: You Don’t Have to Buy One)

These days, it seems like everyone who's anyone is trying to get in on the NFTs (non-fungible tokens) craze.

We're seeing celebrities brag about their Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and other NFTs all over social media; just look at Eminem's profile picture on Twitter...

It's not just celebs, either. Even the NFL went all-in this year - giving Super Bowl LVI attendees a commemorative NFT version of their ticket during a historic game unofficially dubbed the "Crypto Bowl."

And hey, it's no secret that I'm into NFTs, too.

But let's be honest for a second: Is there good behavior in the NFT space?

No, not really. Melania Trump proved that last month when she sold an NFT for about $185,000... to herself.

My readers know my goal is to make you rich off of crypto investing. The plain truth is, buying NFTs blindly and hoping for a hit isn't going to do that.

But some $25 billion in NFTs were sold in 2021 alone. Clearly, there's money to be made here.

You just need to know how - and the secret is in infrastructure cryptos that the NFT market depends on to function.

Along with NEAR Protocol (NEAR), here are three other cryptos that give you exposure to the NFT space without the risk that comes with purchasing an NFT directly.

LooksRare (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) is set to disrupt the NFT space's biggest marketplace by doing what OpenSea does, but better. Much better. Because instead of requiring its users to pay Ethereum (ETH) or WETH (wrapped Ethereum) trading fees and never see that money again, LooksRare is taking those fees and giving them back to the community through staking rewards. Not only are you earning rewards from staking your LOOKS token, you're earning rewards from WETH, too. Sounds good, right?

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum pioneered a platform that uses the blockchain to execute smart contracts, and most NFTs actually use the Ethereum blockchain. So, by owning ETH, you're getting indirect exposure to all the profit potential of NFTs without the risk of owning one directly.

Cardano (ADA)

Last but certainly not least is Cardano (ADA), one of my top two favorite cryptos right now.

Among a number of other exciting upgrades planned for this project, Cardano is building out its own NFT marketplace. That makes it a great way for crypto investors to cash in on all the profit potential in store for NFTs while also owning one of the single best cryptos on the market.

Even better - you can stake Cardano and earn rewards on your crypto.

With the exception of ETH, these coins are part of the "other" crypto market - a class of tokens that we've been calling "microcurrencies," in part because you can usually get them for pennies on the dollar compared to Bitcoin.

These cryptos have outperformed BTC by as much as 5,567X in the same time period. There are more picks beyond these two, and experts are saying that as much as $10 trillion in new wealth could soon be up for grabs for those who get in now.

