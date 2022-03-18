Protect Your Wealth During a Crisis With This Crypto

Cryptocurrency has found itself at the center of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, with both countries fully realizing the benefits of a digital asset that cannot be controlled by outside sources.

In Russia, Western sanctions have battered the ruble to cut it off from the global financial system. But Russia has long been one of the biggest crypto mining countries in the world, and trading has soared as the country looks to digital assets to avoid a crashing economy.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has received some $100 million in crypto donations to support its army and protect its people.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently signed a bill into law that will ensure those donations get put to use - legalizing crypto and setting a regulated digital asset market into motion. That money cannot be hacked, controlled, or taken away by the Russians.

But even here at home, there are plenty of reasons for people to invest in a seizure-resistant, policy-independent, longer-term store of value.

The Federal Reserve just announced an interest rate hike on borrowing USD, and it's planning as many as six more hikes throughout the year in an effort to combat the worst inflation in decades.

Policy decisions like that literally impact the value of the dollars in your wallet without you being able to do anything about it - unless you've got those dollars parked in another asset that's immune to manipulation.

Cryptocurrency fits the bill, we've seen time and again. And when it comes to protecting your own wealth during a crisis, there's one crypto every investor should make sure they own.

This is it...

I've long seen Bitcoin (BTC) as digital gold, a convenient place to store money during war or disaster. It's the clear choice during a time of crisis, and you can easily buy it through Coinbase.

