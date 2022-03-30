Ride the Bitcoin Rally for Potential 100% Gains with These 5 Altcoins

Cryptocurrency investors are seeing green today as Bitcoin (BTC) rallied to $47,000, wiping 2022's losses off the books and signaling a bull run for the broader market.

It's a perfect time to ride this rally and make some money this week - but not by running with the crowd. Bitcoin isn't the asset we need to be paying attention to right now. Remember, Bitcoin is our equivalent of "digital gold" - a long-term store of value, but not really a trading asset.

Instead, we need to look at five smaller, not-so-well-known altcoins that could bag us big profits in the weeks ahead.

My readers have seen me talk about two of these coins before, and for good reason - they're both infrastructure cryptos attached to solid tech that's going to future-proof the crypto space.

The first is NEAR Protocol (NEAR), which has been one of our biggest gainers over the last month and is one of my favorite quality assets to hold.

The second, Cosmos (ATOM), is an underrated asset we can get in on today for cheap while it's being overlooked by the rest of the market.

This sleeper pick was left out of the Grayscale Smart Contract Platform Ex-Ethereum Fund (GSCPxE) launch last week, and that was a huge mistake on its part. Cosmos is one of the strongest protocols out there right now, with the interoperability technology to take crypto into a newer and faster world of trading.

So, let's make its loss our gain. Because by owning Cosmos today, you'll be laughing all the way to the bank as everyone else wishes they had bought in early at these discounted prices.

Now, I'm particularly excited by the next three picks as they're right in prime buying territory; one is a steal under $1, the other is a must-have under $0.30, and the last could set you up for an easy 100% gain.

I'll give you all the details on these tokens - and the prices you should be getting in at - right here...

To recap, the other cryptos on my watch list this week other than NEAR Protocol and Cosmos are:

Algorand (ALGO) - this is one of my favorite assets right now and is a steal at anything under $1. As I write this, the price of ALGO is $0.9642, so you're right in that sweet spot. My recommendation is to use dollar-cost averaging (DCA) to build a position. Harmony (ONE) - for me, this is a buy anywhere under $0.30. I'll tell you what I love about ONE right here. NuNet (NTX) - this one is my top pick this week. The way I see it, NuNet is a great place to invest; I'm thinking 100% gains on the horizon, easily.

There's incredible potential in the altcoin market right now, and finding the best ones to own and trade is one of my specialties. These tiny coins, which I often call "microcurrencies," can be had for pennies on the dollar compared to Bitcoin, but the returns are some of the biggest we've ever seen, easily beating BTC and the stock market across the same time frame.

I'm talking potential returns of 75 to one, 211 to one... even 5,567 to one. This new class of game-changing cryptos is set to skyrocket, and you can get all the details on them here...

