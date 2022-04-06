The Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy Right Now

Many of the big cryptos are heading lower at the moment. Of course, there's no reason to panic out of positions (or into them, for that matter) - that's a great way to get stuck in a cycle of bad decision-making.

We need to develop a mindset that these times are fantastic buying opportunities.

I'm tracking a relative handful of coins that look particularly good right now - some Layer 1 and Layer 2 assets that are down, but primed for much better performance ahead.

That's just the weekly buy list. There's a lot more here.

I'm closely watching four smaller cryptos that aren't quite buys yet but could hit my "go zone" any minute now.

It's all here...

You can go here to learn how to access the complete Alternative Wealth Network model portfolio, packed with crypto profit plays. Our complete panel of experts, including yours truly, has hand selected these recommendations for sheer profit potential. We're particularly excited about two small coins that could each soar more than 5,000% in the next five years. Take a look...

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.