Get These Crypto Gems on Sale Before They Take Off Again

As of Tuesday, the cryptocurrency market has swung a bit into the red, with Bitcoin (BTC) trading near $40K and Ethereum (ETH) near $3K.

Whenever this happens, you can almost set a clock by the usual wave of doom-and-gloom that comes after: media hot takes slamming crypto as an investment class, "I told you so's" from anti-crypto pundits, and lots of panic selling.

Ultimately, your success as a crypto investor comes down to how you react to these kinds of situations.

You could panic-sell quality assets and give up long-term value. Or you can take the emotion out of it and instead consider this a do-over, taking advantage of the ability to add to your positions at low prices you may have missed out on before.

Successful crypto investing is not about chasing the market. It's about letting the market come to you.

This is one of those moments. And there are certain cryptos "on sale" right now that you don't want to miss out on, especially in the arena of protocol layer cryptos that make up the infrastructure of blockchain tech.

In less than five minutes, I'll give you the top five coins topping our crypto watch list right here...

Here are our top picks to watch this week, in case you missed any of them:

Cosmos (ATOM) Cardano (ADA) Harmony (ONE) SingularityNET (AGIX) NuNet (NTX)

I consider these picks long-term holds, and a dip in prices is a perfect opportunity to add to your position.

On the honorable mentions list are THORChain (RUNE) and Flow (FLOW), two cryptos where the price is right, but I'm not quite convinced they're buys. Keep an eye on them and do some more research before getting into these, but also watch this space - if they move into solid "buy" territory, we'll say something about it here.

Many of these coins are in what I like to call the "other" crypto market - lesser known tokens that you can get for pennies on the dollar compared to Bitcoin or Ethereum.

We call them "microcurrencies," but there's nothing "micro" about their potential returns. In fact, they're some of the best we've ever seen, easily beating the stock market.

We're talking potential returns of 75 to one, 211 to one... even 5,567 to one.

