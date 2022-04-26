How to Score 100% Gains from Netflix’s Downward Plunge

Well, the market rally from last week was short-lived, and the S&P 500 took a hit right up until open on Monday, down about 12% from the start of the year.

If you read the headlines, it seems like the dip is across the board, touching basically every sector of public trading. Tech, commodities, infrastructure - you name it, it's going down.

And nothing went over the proverbial cliff faster than Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX). The company reported results for the first quarter that missed various estimates, and the stock dropped nearly 40% before rebounding slightly in early Friday trading.

That's what I call a serious beatdown. But as with all such sharp market movements, we can use it to our advantage.

Sometimes, the best short-term trades are simply a matter of going against the grain.

When everybody is on one side of a trade, there comes a point when the best risk/reward scenario comes from betting against the herd.

Legendary investor Jim Rogers compares this to everyone getting on one side of a boat. When that happens, he says you probably want to be on the other side of that same boat...

Or risk getting dumped in the water as the boat tips.

In this case, what we're looking at with Netflix is an overreaction that gives us a chance to score some profit as it rebounds. Let me show you how to play it...

The Boat Is Tipping

For the quarter, Netflix reported revenue increased nearly 10% to $7.87 billion, but the stock dropped 40%.

Net income during the quarter fell 6.4% to $1.6 billion, and the stock dropped 40%.

Excluding items, the company earned $3.53 per share, well above the $2.89 per share analysts had expected, but the stock still lost 40% in two days.

At issue was that the company reported losing 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter, its first decline in paid users in more than a decade. Additionally, the company is forecasting a global paid subscriber loss of 2 million for the second quarter.

Even if the company does lose 2 million subscribers, that's less than 1% of the company's 220 million paid subscriber base - and the stock lost 40%.

I'm not saying NFLX isn't in trouble, but a 40% haircut is way overblown.

Clearly, the majority of investors are on one side of the boat, and I think we could see a short-term bounce to the upside.

At this point, let's buy the NFLX June 17, 2022 $225/$230 call spread for $2.25 or less. Plan on selling the NFLX June 17, 2022 $225/$230 call spread for a 100% profit or if shares of NFLX close below $210.

This Streaming Service Could Ride the NFLX Bump

I'm also watching Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU), another streaming provider.

If we see any rebound in shares of NFLX, we could easily see a rebound in ROKU, which is trading just above recent support at $97.90.

As with NFLX, I'm not saying the ROKU is a great long-term investment. I'm just saying the NFLX effect feels overblown, and we could see a pop to the upside as bargain-hunting traders move in to make a quick profit.

At this point, I like buying the ROKU June 17, 2022 $105/$110 call spread for $2.25 or less. Plan on selling the ROKU June 17, 2022 $105/$110 call spread for a 100% profit or if shares of ROKU close below $97.

As I mentioned at the top, bottom-fishing, like I am recommending today, can be risky.

There's no guarantee NFLX or ROKU are going to rally. Make sure you don't allocate any more than 1% of your trading capital to either of these trades, and make sure you exit if NFLX or ROKU close below $210 or $97, respectively.

