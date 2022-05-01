This Metaverse Penny Crypto Could Hand You 300%+ Returns

The metaverse has been one of the biggest investing trends so far in 2022 as Big Corporate continues to pump money into its development. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are projecting the metaverse market to expand 50X over the next two decades to $8 trillion.

And just today, Global X announced it would be launching a metaverse-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) - Global X Metaverse ETF - giving stock market investors yet another avenue to gain exposure to metaverse profits.

But it's cryptocurrency investors who have the advantage, with play-to-earn games like Decentraland (MANA) and Axie Infinity (AXS) at the forefront of the metaverse opportunity.

Play-to-earn games are - you guessed it - games in which you can earn real monetary rewards. In the case of Decentraland and Axie Infinity, their native crypto tokens - MANA and AXS, respectively - are used to buy and sell virtual items.

What makes these cryptos great investment opportunities for enthusiasts like us is their potential to appreciate as the metaverse grows. With more partnerships and games developed on these platforms, their tokens will gain value due to their central role in the economies of these virtual worlds.

It's no wonder why the hype around these play-to-earn games has been escalating so quickly, with venture capitalists rushing to jump on board. Sky Mavis, the company behind Axie Infinity, raised $152 million in October in a Series B round led by Andreessen Horowitz.

But the play-to-earn profit opportunities extend much further. There are plenty of smaller metaverse cryptos making their way into the rankings - many of which are trading for just pennies.

So today, we're going to introduce you to an up-and-comer in the play-to-earn universe: Gala (GALA).

Gala might not have the name recognition (yet), but as you'll find out, this $0.17 crypto could be a sleeper pick for investors looking to cash in on the metaverse...

What to Know About GALA

What Gala Games is trying to do is break from the old online gaming model, which was focused on making the owners rich rather than sharing the wealth with the gaming community.

To achieve this, Gala Games are free to play, and any assets, NFTs, and games can be sold instantaneously, which gives gamers the opportunity to earn an in-game asset.

The Gala Games ecosystem is powered by a custom-made utility and governance token, a responsive blockchain, and NFT technology, where its native utility token GALA is used as the main digital asset used for purchasing items, peer-to-peer payments, rewarding nodes, and more.

Because it's built on Web3 technology, players experience more freedom and control than ever before through blockchain trades and player-owned NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

The use and utility here are clear. And all together, these factors give Gala strong potential for wide-scale adoption.

Now, let's take a closer look at each.

GALA Use

Unlike most play-to-earn games, which typically have a player base that numbers in the tens to hundreds of thousands, Gala Games has a remarkable 1.3+ million active users - making it very bullish in comparison.

The community rules of Gala are simple: they are powered by the people. Rather than creating games in a vacuum, they are continuously engaging and running test assumptions with their Discord community, whose input shapes the direction each game's design takes.

The complexity within the Gala Games Network relies on the player-owned Node Ecosystem. The Gala Network is supported by users, just like you and I, who control the Gala Nodes from their home computers or remotely.

GALA Utility

Gala offers blockchain-powered gaming experiences where the platform has close to half a dozen games in its development roster. This includes RPG (role-playing) games, space exploration games, tower defense games, and more.

Players get to actually own what they win. If you earn or win a magical sword on the Gala Game Platform, it is yours to keep. Your items and any inherited status are authentic assets on the blockchain that you can trade to another person from around the world or play with in-game.

Gala Games makes it is easy and very convenient for players to buy and sell in-game items over its built-in user-friendly marketplace. This will allow users to easily source liquidity for their game spoils or purchase new items/characters to improve their gaming experience and performance.

GALA Adoption

To entice more creators to enter their network, Gala put together an impressive support system where developers can receive access to funding along with technical and marketing guidance. Such guidance contains critical steps like how to set up a pre-sale, token designs, structuring in-game economies, community engagement, monetization, and distribution support.

Making their ecosystem so accessible greatly increases Gala's chances of wide-scale adoption and gives it that staying power we're always looking for.

GALA Tokenomics

Tokenomics - which refers to the mechanics of token creation and distribution - is fundamental when it comes to assessing a crypto's true potential. The GALA token has a fixed maximum supply of 50 billion units. (A fixed supply is a good sign, otherwise, a token can lose value over time.) Out of that maximum supply, close to 7 billion GALA are currently circulating, representing about 14% of the maximum total.

A total of 17,123,286 GALA are distributed each day. Half of those go to the founder's node operators, while the other half goes to the Gala Games conservatorship.

GALA is currently trading at $0.17 on Coinbase, which is a great entry point for potentially massive gains considering that its price hit over $0.70 at the height of the market in November. Should it hit that price again, investors would be looking at an over 300% return - and that's without factoring in future appreciation.

