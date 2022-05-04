Buy These 7 Cryptos on the Dip for Long-Term Gains

If you're a year late to cryptocurrency, you're still on time - because prices are right back where they were 12 months ago.

Although your portfolio may be down right now, savvy investors know to look for discounts in this volatility - dollar-cost averaging is the name of the game, and the market has gifted us plenty of opportunities to do that this week.

Our top picks include seven infrastructure assets that are right in buying territory. These are the quality buy-and-hold choices that will reward you in the long term. Infrastructure cryptos represent some of the best potential for lasting value in the market, because they're tied to the technologies that make crypto transactions work. They're essentially like investing in the "highways" of blockchain tech.

We're also keeping track of a handful of riskier plays that have the potential to bring you short-term gains.

I'll share all those with you now - plus, give you our best investing advice for making sure you always come out on top, no matter what the market does next...

In case you missed any, the seven quality assets topping our discount watchlist are:

Bitcoin (BTC) Cardano (ADA) Polkadot (DOT) Polygon (MATIC) NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Cosmos (ATOM) Algorand (ALGO)

