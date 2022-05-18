The Market’s Pointing to This Agriculture Stock – 40% Profits Possible

Start the conversation
I've been saying for a while now that the way to beat this volatile market is to go back to basics and listen to what the market is telling you - following basic supply and demand, looking for companies that fill imminent market needs, have strong revenue, and enjoy high profit margins.
The opportunity I have for you today fills all those criteria, thanks to an unfortunate supply chain problem we're dealing with.
We're in the middle of what some are calling a "grain crisis."
Staple crops like corn and wheat, if farmers can plant them at all, are struggling under severe weather conditions. Canada's "Corn Belt," for example, is experiencing an unseasonably hot and dry spring with temperatures reaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit for days on end, while heavy rains and flooding damaged other farms throughout the Dakotas and Minnesota.
This, on top of disruptions in Ukraine's growing season due to Russian occupation, has pushed wheat prices through the roof. Wheat per bushel in the United States is now 81% higher than it was this time last May due to increased demand and limited supply.
Food inflation will continue to be a problem. Growers that can manage a good crop this year will need all the help they can get to reap maximum yields - and the company I am recommending today may offer that help.
Its "tale of the tape" is stellar: $21 billion capitalization. Year-over-year revenue growth of 56%. North of $12 billion in revenue in the last 12 months.
Like just about everyone else, its stock has taken a bit of a hit recently, and that means it's an ideal time to get in, because I think this one's going to be a fast climber given the current market conditions.
