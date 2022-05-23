It’s Time to Sell, Sell, Sell – Here’s How to Do It Right

We're on our seventh week in a row of seeing the markets tumble across the board.

The S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq have entered steep declines with little sign of slowing as the Fed plans to raise rates another 50 basis points in June. And, frankly, it's going to get uglier before it gets better.

It looks like complete chaos out there. But it's not.

See, here's the thing: what's happening right now is exactly what the Federal Reserve wants to happen. They want the velocity of money in the economy to slow down, to make financing harder, so that there's less demand on the money supply so that inflation will ease. The downturn in the stock market is part of a system that's working as intended.

I know that's small comfort for anyone watching their portfolio drop like a rock. But as always, there are still opportunities out there if you're willing to take them.

In the short term, there's only one way out of this mess: you need to sell off positions that aren't working and use that reclaimed capital to set yourself up for success in the eventual bounce.

That means ditching all your speculative positions and "growth" stocks that were big profit machines when borrowing money was easy. Right now, those stocks are dead weight and will drag you down faster than you can blink.

The positions you want to get into now are with solid companies that have solid, "fortress" balance sheets - high profit margins, strong revenues, good cash flow, and low debt. You could still lose a bit on these because no one can predict where the bottom is. But those companies are the ones that will bounce back to their previous highs the quickest.

In this video, I lay out exactly what to look for when you're rebalancing your portfolio, along with six examples of stocks that have been hit hardest, and what to do with them...

