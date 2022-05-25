Invest Like Warren Buffett for Just $100... and Bank 20% Returns

Start the conversation
Volatility continues to hammer the markets. In the past couple of weeks, I've been trying to encourage investors to seek out stocks that will rise above the rest - companies with solid balance sheets that aren't going anywhere.
One potential issue with that strategy is that a lot of the best, most recession-proof stocks are companies with high share prices, like Amazon. It's hard to keep a diverse portfolio if a majority of your capital is going into one or two shares of a high-end large-cap.
At least, it was hard, until the introduction of fractional shares.
Today, there are dozens of discount brokerages and over 100 million active accounts across all of them - using retirement funds or disposable income to invest in the markets. Many of them allow the purchase of fractional shares, or "slices," of larger stocks, so you can name your price while reaping the same gains as hedge fund billionaires.
That lets you follow in the footsteps of some of the really smart folks who are good at beating the markets - people like Warren Buffett, the Oracle of Omaha himself.
For those of you whose brokerages allow fractional shares, you have an opportunity to get in on what I think is one of the very best places to park your money while all this market chaos plays out. A single share of this financial industry titan trades at over $400,000, and for good reason: It's posted an average of 20% returns annually since the 1960s.
It's time to make their longevity work for you. Check out this video for my recommendation...
With the markets as crazy as they are these days, it's important to stay up-to-date with the latest news, trends, and investment opportunities. Things are moving so fast that investors need to be able to jump on information immediately.
That's why, this Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST, I'm going live to present my readers with the three moves investors can make right now to beat the Fed at their own game.
