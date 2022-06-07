The Four Best Discounted Stocks to Buy Right Now

As the market continues to tumble, we're starting to see some stocks drop into very attractive levels for buying the dip. I'm not sure whether we've hit the absolute bottom yet, but we're starting to get into a period where investors need to be looking at stocks that are going to rebound the fastest from the overall downturn.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again - the trick here is to keep it simple and look at the 101-level economic picture of a particular company. Solid revenue and profits, high net income available to common shareholders, consistent record of growth, decent dividend yields just for holding the stock.

Also look for sectors that produce products we know are going to be in high demand: energy, commodities, household goods, and so on.

It may take between 18 months to two years for the recovery to play out, but if your money's in these kinds of companies, you'll be first in line for a great payday when the market rebounds.

With that in mind, I've got four recommendations for you this week, to help you get your portfolio back in fighting shape. Three are solid no-brainers according to my advice above, and one is a speculative play in banking where recent corruption scandals are creating a window of advantage for investors.

Watch this video for the tickers...

It's more important than ever for investors to find ways not only to preserve existing capital but position themselves for the best gains when markets recover. As I said in the video, banks are one area where investors are taking refuge.

But we've identified two additional key market sectors where a new flood of buying is going to create opportunities for potentially massive profits, especially in small-cap stocks that often get overlooked by the major players.

I have a strategy to narrow thousands of these stocks down to the few with the biggest potential to be the next market winners.

You can get all the details here...

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.