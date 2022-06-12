Here’s How You Can Get In on Apple’s Next Big Tech Industry Bet

Before Apple released its first iPhone in 2007, the concept of a touch-screen phone didn't sound too appealing.

When the iPad came out, suddenly people became more interested in adopting a tablet into their daily routine.

No matter the device - the iPod, Apple Watch, Macbook - there is no denying that Apple's impact on the overall tech sector and consumer habits is beyond noteworthy.

In fact, it isn't unfair to say that it dictates the direction of the entire industry.

So, while Facebook - or, excuse me, Meta - is more often viewed as the awkward, brainy kid who can't seem to connect with his peers, Apple is more aptly compared to the valedictorian prom king.

I bring this up because Apple recently held its Worldwide Developers Conference. During the event, Apple CEO Tim Cook talked about a number of things, including planned product releases, improved operating systems, and newly announced technological capabilities.

However, for most in attendance, the biggest takeaway from the event was confirmation that Apple has its sights set on augmented and virtual reality as its next frontier.

In other words, the valedictorian is now hanging out with the awkward, brainy kid. And they could very well usher in the next tech revolution together.

Today I want to talk about why and how Apple's move opens up the door for investors like you to take advantage of this growing market sector and potentially secure life-changing wealth...

Here's Why We're Headed for Metaverse Adoption

Of course, when Meta first announced its intentions to jump headfirst into the virtual world last year, the reaction was mixed. It even changed its name from Facebook to embrace this change in direction. People remain skeptical about the viability of a total pivot toward a future where we experience our lives through a digital headset.

Well, the late Steve Jobs famously once said, "People don't know what they want until you show it to them."

Technology that people once decried are now an integral part of their daily lives. Most likely, the same thing will happen with virtual- and augmented reality. As it moves from a nebulous concept to something tangible, it'll become a widely-adopted driver of our technological future.

Where many think the "metaverse" is a road that leads to an uncertain destination, companies like Apple, Google, Meta, and more are the ones who are charting those paths. And, according to many in attendance at this week's WWMC, it appears as though Apple envisions a future where augmented reality supplants the iPhone altogether.

It sounds crazy now, but once upon a time, the concept of a phone with no keypad did too.

And perhaps most exciting of all, the groundwork for this future is still being laid. There is substantial work to do before we get to the point Apple envisions.

While this sounds like a challenge for the companies high up on the tech food chain, it sounds like an opportunity for the smaller fish.

These conglomerates would be foolish to rely entirely on in-house operations to solve this problem. Especially because there is a horde of startups and earlier-stage companies developing technologies that could help put VR or AR technology over the top.

At Angels & Entrepreneurs, we've already led investors to some of the most promising startup candidates in this field.

But there are more opportunities all over the financial world that could set you up for success as this technology continues to ascend. It's a market that's projected to skyrocket as much as 1000X over the next few years.

In fact, there are three in particular - two stocks, one cryptocurrency - that are looking very appealing to smart investors. The best part is that each opportunity is trading for less than $22 right now. That means that even small investments like $1,000 could give returns of $11,000 or more.

You can learn all about them here...

