The FOMC Meets Amid a Market Bloodbath – You Can Score 3X Gains

The media has finally accepted something I've been saying all along: We are in bear market territory.

Hard selling - triggered by horrid consumer sentiment and last week's "surprise" news that inflation had not only not cooled, but was running at 40-year highs - pushed the S&P 500 into "official" bear market territory. Stocks, bonds, and the rest are all getting hammered.

It's a bloodbath out there, alright, and to rub salt in the wound, the Fed is likely to announce a 50-basis-point rate hike today, and it's not out of the question they'll opt for a 0.75% bump.

But here's the good news, for us: Making money off of rising interest rates is easier than it's ever been, thanks to the existence of inverse leveraged ETFs - basically, funds that are designed to rise in value as their targeted assets tumble. There's much less risk involved than trying to short a stock, and you can often get in with a small investment.

It's a play I've made many times before, most recently for my Hyperdrive Portfolio subscribers. We closed out a trade in May, and folks following along got a crack at an 800% gain.

That's right - eight hundred percent.

And I'm ready to do it again.

Watch today's video to learn how we did it and how you can reap triple-digit gains using the same technique...

Most investors haven't even grasped this yet, but there's a huge capital shift coming that's going to change the fabric of American life. It's going to be as disruptive as when Apple introduced the iPhone, or when Netflix changed the way we watch television.

Every time shifts like these have happened, those on the wrong side of them ended up getting crushed. But those on the right side? They made life-changing fortunes.

I've been calling market trends for literally decades now, and subscribers to my Hyperdrive Portfolio service are up 19% while the rest of the market is down. There are three things you can do right now to secure the best potential profits, even in this crumbling market.

To find out what they are, go here...

Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.