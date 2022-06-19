This Category of Crypto Is Packed with Profit Potential – Buy These on the Dip

I know the cryptocurrency market has reached its bottom when I've gotten around four phone calls from people I thought were smart enough to not ask me if it's time to take their money out of crypto.

I got the third call yesterday with that question yesterday. One more to go.

For these troubled souls, my answer is always the same...

If you take your money out now, you should also start writing your apology letter to yourself - date it a year from now, when you're whining, "If only I listened to Nick Black..."

Because the fact is the biggest crypto gains are made when the market is stagnant or sideways and all the fair-weather investors are back-pedaling out of the market.

And that's coming from me, a guy lost $1 million of in net worth last week in crypto.

I'm not losing sleep, and I'm certainly not selling. I'm buying.

I'm using this dip to buy quality assets whose long-term potential isn't affected by macroeconomic trends.

Because when I buy crypto, I'm not betting on a volatile market to swing my way. I'm betting on disruptive blockchain technology changing the way our world works, the progress of which isn't going to slow down because of a global bear market.

So sure, you could sell your crypto right now, and start writing your apology letter to your future self for doing so...

Or, you can take my advice and dollar-cost average into this particular kind of quality token...

This Opportunity Won't Come Again for a Long Time

Think about it...

What would you do if someone gave you the chance to buy BTC at $22,000 nine months ago, knowing it would hit $67,000 in November? It'd be a no-brainer.

So, I'm here to congratulate you, my crypto-grasshoppers, because we've just been given a ride in that time machine.

I'm talking about buying Bitcoin, of course, Ether, and Cardano, but I'm also really into protocol layer coins right now.

In fact, I think these should constitute the bulk of your crypto portfolio right now, and it's a great time to buy them.

What are protocol layer coins?

Think of the protocol layer as the roads and highways that connect the entire cryptocurrency space. Own the top protocol layer cryptos today, you'll own infrastructure of the future.

And you'll get rich.

My team and I specialize in finding these coins because they're the best crypto profit plays that everyone else is overlooking. They often go for pennies on the dollar compared to Bitcoin or Ethereum, but nonetheless have the potential to beat the mainstream tokens many times over in proportional returns.

You can go here to learn how to access our complete model portfolio. Our panel of experts, including yours truly, has hand-selected these recommendations for life-changing profit potential. We're particularly excited about two small coins that could each soar more than 5,000% in the next five years. Take a look...

