Score 50% Returns on These Two Gun Company Stocks

On Thursday, the Supreme Court handed down a decision voiding a New York City law which banned the carrying of guns in the city without a permit. While it doesn't make any sweeping changes to NY state law, merely punting the decision back down to a lower court for further review, it's an indicator of a potential trend that could send firearms sales to the moon and beyond.

With the Court's ruling coming in on a 6-3 majority, I'm betting we're going to see future challenges being brought against the more restrictive gun laws around the country, and it's likely that those cases will ease ownership and carry restrictions.

This uptick in sales is obviously going to be very good for gun manufacturers, but it also has a good chance of making investors some serious money.

The two companies I'm looking at right now are set to be some of the biggest beneficiaries here, but they also both pass one of my tests for evaluating stocks in this volatile market: their balance sheets are still solid winners.

I've been saying for a while that investors need to prioritize firms that are succeeding at "Econ 101" - consistent revenues, good profits, low debt, and lots of income available to common shareholders. Both of these companies fall into that category, and now they're set to ride even higher.

I think we could easily see a 50% or more bump from both of them in a year. Check out this video for the tickers, and two bonus trades...

