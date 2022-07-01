Double Your Money in a Few Months with These “Growth Stock” Options Plays

As the Fed raises interest rates, easy access to cheap money is drying up, and companies that don't make a profit, burn through cash, and rely on borrowing cheap money may be forced to default on interest payments without the possibility of refinancing.

That puts a certain class of stocks in danger that used to be the darlings of the stock market - growth stocks, especially in the tech and biotech industries, whose stock prices were mostly based on high valuations driven by research and development.

Companies like that basically run on debt, which has allowed them to thrive even as they burn through cash.

Well, that's over now. The companies that investors need to focus on are the ones that have a solid business model, make real profits and revenues, and provide things consumers need. It's a moment for "Econ 101," as I've been saying for a while.

But there's still money to be made on growth stocks by betting on their inevitable trajectory - downward. Trading put option spreads on some of these can hand investors 100% or more returns in just a handful of months.

I'm looking at two companies that I think are going to feel the sting quickly and present a prime opportunity for this kind of trade...

This Online Car Dealership Is Bleeding Cash

The first is Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), the Arizona-based online platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States.

As prices for used cars soared during the COVID-era, CVNA was able to obtain cheap capital to buy inventory and then sell it to customers for a tidy profit on each sale. That was great for the company's top line, but it didn't make its way to the bottom line.

From 2018 to 2021, revenue grew 557% from $1.95 million in 2018 to $12.81 billion in 2021. On the bottom line, though, net income went from a $67.34 million loss to a $135 million loss.

Over the same period, net debt grew from $554.6 million to $5.01 billion.

As of the most recent quarter, the company is sitting on $6.75 billion in debt versus just $663 million in cash.

At the current price, CVNA has $79.88 per share of debt - but the stock is only trading at $28.44.

Yikes.

The company doesn't have an actual plan to become profitable anytime soon, which means it needs to continue borrowing money to keep operations afloat. And that's coming at a time when interest rates are rising, consumer confidence is waning, and sky-high used car prices are beginning to soften.

That's a terrible outlook.

At this point, I like buying the CVNA Aug. 19, 2022 $27.50/25 put spread for $1.20 or less. Plan on exiting the trade for a 100% profit or if shares of CVNA close above $32.

PTON Is Failing to Outrun Its Costs

I'm also watching Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON), the interactive fitness products provider.

When COVID locked everyone in their homes and kept them out of gyms, PTON exploded in popularity, and it showed in the company's revenue and share price.

From 2018 to 2021, revenue exploded 824.14% from $435 million in 2018 to $4.02 billion in 2021. But on the bottom line, net income went from a $47.9 million loss to a $189 million loss in the same period.

As of the most recent quarter, the company is sitting on $1.68 billion in debt versus just $879.3 million in cash.

Just like CVNA, Peleton isn't expected to generate a profit until at least 2024, which means it will have to borrow more money to keep the doors open and the bikes rolling - and it will have to do that with higher interest rates and waning demand for their products.

At this point, I like buying the PTON Aug. 19, 2022 $10/$9 put spread for $0.45 or less. Plan on exiting the trade for a 100% profit or if shares of PTON close above $12.

