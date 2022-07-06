The New Normal Is Here – and It Can Double Your Money Right Now

Across the United States, the COVID-19 pandemic has moved from being a blaring alarm on public health reports to more or less a fact of life... we know we're not getting rid of it, but vaccines, boosters, and less-lethal variants mean more and more Americans are choosing to return as much as possible to normal life.

That means a "new normal" for some of the healthcare and related retail stocks is coming on fast. Frankly, that new normal has meant investors have been disappointed in some of these companies' earnings lately. In other ways, the new normal means we can expect renewed strength in stocks that have traded sideways.

I've recommended some of these for subscribers in the past, and we've been fortunate to book some nice profits there.

Well, we're going to be taking some more, using an easy strategy designed to maximize profits.

Here are the tickers...

This Retail Pharmacy's Earnings Are Softening Up

On Thursday, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported third-quarter results that disappointed investors, and the stock was down more than 5% in early trading.

For the quarter, the company reported revenue of $32.6 billion, down 2% from the same period a year ago.

On the bottom line, earnings came in at $0.33 a share, which was down 76.08% from $1.38 a share last year.

The stock has already lost more than 26% from the beginning of 2022 as fears about COVID-19 waned and vaccine revenue dropped.

On top of vaccine revenue declining, the company also reached a $683 million deal last month to resolve claims related to the distribution of prescription opioid medications in Florida.

At this point, I think we could see additional softening in vaccination revenue and more potential opioid-related lawsuits on the horizon - neither of which are good for the company or its share price.

At this point, let's buy the WBA Aug. 19, 2022 $35/$32.5 put spread for $0.50 or less. Plan on exiting the WBA Aug. 19, 2022 $35/$32.5 put spread for a 125% profit or if shares of WBA close above $41.25.

That brings us to another familiar name from the pandemic...

This Drug Company Is on the Rise Again

On Thursday, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) said it submitted a new application to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration seeking formal approval for the sale of its oral COVID-19 treatment, Paxlovid.

The application follows a new $3.2 billion agreement with the U.S. government for 105 million doses of its Comirnaty coronavirus vaccine at around $30 per dose. That's nearly 60% higher than the $19.50 price it originally negotiated with its partner, BioNTech SE ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX), in late 2020.

Unlike Walgreens (which actually has to administer vaccinations to generate revenue), Pfizer merely needs to create the vaccines and let the government buy them.

As a result, Pfizer now expects to post a record revenue of $100 billion in 2022 with gains led by Comirnaty sales, which are expected to top $32 billion.

After trading sideways for much of 2022, I like targeting PFE, right here.

At this point, I like buying the PFE July 29, 2022 $53/$54 call spread for $0.40 or less. Plan on exiting the position for a 100% profit or if PFE closes below $49.

