This Dividend-Paying Commodity Stock Is on Sale – Grab It Now

Recession fears are a type of sentiment that has a unique impact on the market, and like a lot of emotion-driven phenomena in investing, that impact doesn't always make a whole lot of logical sense.

Retail, for example, is one category that often sees fast drops when recession features prominently in news headlines. And on one level that makes sense - economic slowdown means people are likely to buy less stuff.

But investors seem to forget that retail is a channel not just to luxury goods, but also to things we need, whether it's grocery staples or raw materials for housing and home maintenance projects.

The same thing is happening right now with commodities. All the things we need to survive, from grains and beans to iron and copper, are getting hit in the markets due to recession fears.

But demand for these items will not wane during a recession, because they're necessary. And that simple truth is a guiding light for investors looking to profit as things slow down.

So, companies with solid financials, in-demand products, and stocks that could double or triple within the next few years, like the stock I am recommending today, are now on sale. Think: 41% off a mining stock once worth close to $100 per share.

This is an opportunity we can't pass up, so watch today's video to learn how to take advantage of dipping prices...

