Why AI Tokens Are the Best Buy in Crypto Right Now

I talk to my readers a lot about the "fight" to balance a world-class crypto portfolio; there's no better way to protect your digital assets.

Generally speaking, I own three classes of cryptocurrency...

Bitcoin, of course;

Layer-1 coins that serve as the infrastructure of the crypto space;

And the third, but just as important, is artificial intelligence (AI) tokens.

I want to talk to you a bit more about these today because, although crypto is rallying right now, a lot of AI tokens were oversold to - no exaggeration - "cartoonish" levels, and they represent some of the best buys in cryptocurrency right now.

By the time it's all said and done, I expect a few coins in this space to be worth multiples of today's crazy prices - and I'll show you why right now...

AI Isn't the Bogeyman - It's a Generational Opportunity

I think the term "disruptive technology" was tossed around a lot - probably too much - in the last decade. It seems like it reached a fever pitch in the post-COVID Crash bull run.

Smart exercise bikes? A novelty, sure, but not really all that disruptive.

Amazon.com - that's disruptive. The PC, disruptive. Nuclear power, mobile phones, the Internet - disruptive.

Investing in these technologies has generated trillions in wealth over the last 50 years or so.

Artificial intelligence is truly disruptive. We've barely scratched the surface of what it'll be capable of, and we've seen a trickle of the profits it'll generate. For a start, AI is making our computers faster and smarter, it's making our infrastructure work better, our logistics and healthcare safer and more efficient. AI gave researchers are huge head start in the race for a coronavirus vaccine, too.

It's probably not going to bring us electric psycho-killers like the Terminator or HAL 9000, but AI is going to make some biiiig changes to the labor market. In fact, I've said before if you can describe your job, a robot will do it. This is the world we live in. And the world will change very quickly in the next four to five years.

My AICI colleague David Zeiler cited a PwC story that predicted AI will affect nearly 33% of jobs and 44% of all workers by the middle of the next decade.

If that bothers you, you should be investing even more deeply into AI. That same PwC estimated the tech will add $15.7 trillion to global GDP by the end of the 2020s.

I'll say that again: $15.7 trillion. That's with a T.

Only this time, I don't expect the biggest gains to go to stocks, but to AI cryptocurrencies. At the intersection of AI and the blockchain is incredible profit potential.

What AI does, on a fundamental level, is... learn. To get that job done, it chews up truly immense amounts of data on whatever subject it's trying to learn - how to chat like a human, how to direct air traffic, detect cheating, or whatever else.

And where can an AI go to access that data? The blockchain will be the ultimate destination of choice, because it contains mountains of data, all of it trustworthy, transparent, and accessible.

It's like peanut butter and chocolate.

Why AI Tokens Are Amazing

There are a ton of applications for AI and blockchain, and forward-thinking crypto projects are already well underway.

In just one project I know, a researcher or app developer or entrepreneur might request the services of the network's AI "nodes" for help in learning how to recognize faces, or process a natural human language, say, or learn how to recognize some particular human sentiment from a voice sample.

I'm intentionally oversimplifying, but, in exchange for open access to that computing "firepower," or service, the requester pays in the native token, kind of like if you request a pizza in New York or a plate of sushi in Tokyo, you pay in the native currency - dollars and yen.

This is a way to quickly, efficiently, and profitably solve some of the biggest challenges in AI today, and that's exactly why I'm so bullish on AI tokens right now.

The herd, by and large, doesn't feel the same way - I think they're sleeping on one of the best opportunities in crypto.

The most expensive of the top 10 AI cryptos right now is still less than $15, and all but two of those 10 trade for less than $1. The two tokens I've talked about specifically to AICI Membership subscribers are trading for less than 10 cents right now, but prices are climbing fast.

Those same 10 tokens are all up anywhere from 3% to 22% over the past seven days as part of the broader crypto rally. You don't want to delay.

You can go right here to learn how to access that model portfolio.

