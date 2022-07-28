Apple Earnings Today Could Hand You a Fast 300% Gain

The Federal Reserve has already taken the unprecedented step of raising interest rates into a slowing economy, and this afternoon we're going to get confirmation of what we already know - that the United States' economy in a recession.

And through it all, we're getting major earnings calls from across tech and retail.

Of the companies reporting, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is probably the biggest. And a lot of indicators suggest that no one's going to be thrilled by their numbers. Ongoing supply chain issues, a potential hiring freeze, and the general impact of an economy in recession don't paint such a rosy picture for the tech giant.

This is a big deal for the stock because, unlike a lot of its peers in big tech, Apple's bounced off its recent lows at more than twice the rate of the S&P 500. Earnings are going to have to be stellar to keep that trend up - even mild growth compared to the year before is going to leave investors feeling cold.

So, it's looking very likely that shares of AAPL are going to take a bit of a hit when those earnings reports come out. And because there's always a way to make money no matter which way the market is swinging, this dip is going to hand us the opportunity to bag as much as 300% profits in a hurry.

