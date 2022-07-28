Apple Earnings Today Could Hand You a Fast 300% Gain

Start the conversation
The Federal Reserve has already taken the unprecedented step of raising interest rates into a slowing economy, and this afternoon we're going to get confirmation of what we already know - that the United States' economy in a recession.
And through it all, we're getting major earnings calls from across tech and retail.
Of the companies reporting, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is probably the biggest. And a lot of indicators suggest that no one's going to be thrilled by their numbers. Ongoing supply chain issues, a potential hiring freeze, and the general impact of an economy in recession don't paint such a rosy picture for the tech giant.
This is a big deal for the stock because, unlike a lot of its peers in big tech, Apple's bounced off its recent lows at more than twice the rate of the S&P 500. Earnings are going to have to be stellar to keep that trend up - even mild growth compared to the year before is going to leave investors feeling cold.
So, it's looking very likely that shares of AAPL are going to take a bit of a hit when those earnings reports come out. And because there's always a way to make money no matter which way the market is swinging, this dip is going to hand us the opportunity to bag as much as 300% profits in a hurry.
Check out this video to see exactly how to play it...
The bear market is still raging, and there's no end in sight - the S&P is still down 17% for the year. That's a $2.3 trillion loss that's going to hit a lot of everyday folks in the wallet. Pensions, 401(k)'s, IRAs - you name it - they're all taking massive hits.
But there are some moves investors can make right now that can "bully" down this bear market, if you know where to look. I've got a set of stock picks that are my version of fire insurance - the best cheap trades I can find right now with the best potential for safe returns.
And you can get them all for just $5. Go here for all the details...
Follow Money Morning on Facebook and Twitter.
About the Author
Shah Gilani boasts a financial pedigree unlike any other. He ran his first hedge fund in 1982 from his seat on the floor of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange. When options on the Standard & Poor's 100 began trading on March 11, 1983, Shah worked in "the pit" as a market maker.
The work he did laid the foundation for what would later become the VIX - to this day one of the most widely used indicators worldwide. After leaving Chicago to run the futures and options division of the British banking giant Lloyd's TSB, Shah moved up to Roosevelt & Cross Inc., an old-line New York boutique firm. There he originated and ran a packaged fixed-income trading desk, and established that company's "listed" and OTC trading desks.
Shah founded a second hedge fund in 1999, which he ran until 2003.
Shah's vast network of contacts includes the biggest players on Wall Street and in international finance. These contacts give him the real story - when others only get what the investment banks want them to see.
Today, as editor of Hyperdrive Portfolio, Shah presents his legion of subscribers with massive profit opportunities that result from paradigm shifts in the way we work, play, and live.
Shah is a frequent guest on CNBC, Forbes, and MarketWatch, and you can catch him every week on Fox Business's Varney & Co.
Or to contact Money Morning Customer Service, click here.