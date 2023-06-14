Postcards: Collect the 7.5% Dividend Hiding Under This “Bridge” – No Tax Headaches Required

Dear Old Friend,

Today, the Federal Reserve will likely suspend interest rate hikes. Yesterday, the Consumer Price Index came in at 4.0%, the lowest inflation rate in two years.

There will be much chatter around the FOMC meeting – and I’ll be covering it live.

We regularly cash in on the distortions the Fed creates in the markets, but the opportunity I want to show you today is much rarer.

Here’s what you need to see…

There’s Always Money in the Midstream

D.C. economists and the media claim that “inflation has been cut in half” since last summer… More on that in a moment.

There’s one place where inflation isn’t slowing down. And that’s in the midstream of the energy sector. You’ve had the chance to follow my recommendations in the Permian Basin and the dirt-cheap producers in the region with strong cash flow.

But today, we’ll move up the supply chain.

The midstream consists of the pipeline and storage companies that move oil from point A to point B. Companies like Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) move oil and gas out of shale fields of Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Oklahoma, and elsewhere to the downstream buyers in the supply chain like refineries and chemical makers.

Like the Sunshine Skyway Bridge connects drivers from St. Petersburg to Terra Ceia in Florida, the midstream companies connect the upstream to the downstream. And like a bridge, they collect tolls. In this case, they collect money for allowing crude to pass through their pipelines and storage tanks.

Since demand for crude and natural gas is always high, these companies are collecting tolls.

But here’s what you need to know today.

The toll for midstream companies is going up. Thank inflation.

Bloomberg reports this morning that shippers that haven’t signed new contracts will see a 13.3% jump in midstream shipping costs.

That’s a lot of revenue heading down the pipeline.

Now one way investors can dip into the pipeline is master limited partnerships, better known as “MLPs” which own and operate the pipelines. These partnerships provide unique tax benefits to investors due to their unique structure. Investors avoid corporate taxes if the company utilizes its pipelines to produce 90% of its revenue. As demand increases, this can pay lofty dividends on the back of capital appreciation. EPD, for example, has a 7.5% yield as of June 14. Another popular partnership, Plains All American (PAA), pays north of 8% and operates across the United States and Canada.

There’s a problem, though – a deal-breaker for a lot of small investors…

MLPs generate a K-1 form for tax purposes, which can be a headache during tax season. They add more time to tax preparation and can be a pain to track down if you misplace them or they are lost in the mail.

The good news is that you can find plenty of other midstream companies that don’t have an MLP structure. Instead, they organize as a corporation and set up an indirect investment in their pipeline operations. An example that Tim Melvin and I have discussed is Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP), which issues a 1099 to investors and pays a dividend in-line with its public subsidiary, PAA.

Whichever route works for you, just remember this “mantra”: There is always money in the midstream… There is always money in the midstream…

The trick is to maximize your income stream while reducing your headaches at tax time. Other hidden-in-plain-sight investments in the midstream can boost your net worth.

We’ll dig through them as we build the Florida Republic.

It’s Official: They Think We’re Stupid

D.C. economists now claim that inflation has fallen by half since last summer.

This is the most egregious financial lie of the summer - and the summer is young.

Inflation hasn’t fallen by half - the rate of inflation has declined by half.

There’s a big difference.

Inflation is not falling. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is up 4% year-over-year—inflation compounds. So, let’s say we look at inflation in May 2022, when it was up 9%.

This means that a basket of goods increased in cost from $100 in May 2021 to $109 in May 2022. You then need to multiply the May 2022 figure by 1.04 (another uptick of 4%) to get the actual increase from a two-year perspective. That same basket which costs $100 two years ago is now at $113.36.

That’s a 13.36% increase.

Administrations and governments do this no matter who is in charge. But how can anyone in the financial media see this chart and not explain it to their audience? It’s a blatant lie and a distortion of basic economic analysis.

Americans deserve better than this.

What’s On Tap This Week

I want to highlight a few key stories we’ll discuss this week.

Today, I’ll be live at 1:45 at MoneyMorningLive.com , discussing the Federal Reserve’s rate decision and translating Jerome Powell’s speech at 2:30 pm

, discussing the Federal Reserve’s rate decision and translating Jerome Powell’s speech at 2:30 pm Tomorrow, I’ll explain why “Artificial Intelligence” is only one factor in the recent market rally. There’s a much more nefarious reason at play. It involves the Fed and how it reenergized tech oligopolies in Silicon Valley with reckless policy for 30 years.

This weekend, we’ll discuss what comes next for this market after Quad Witching and look ahead to the July Fed meeting.

Finally, we’ll revisit the energy patch and explore the value and income that awaits patient investors in 2024.

To your wealth,

Garrett Baldwin

Florida Republic Capital (Available on Substack)