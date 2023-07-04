Keep One Thing in Mind This Fourth of July

Postcards from the florida republic : An independent and profitable state of mind.

Happy Fourth of July.

As a member of a military family, we have long celebrated this holiday above all others. Although I express my concerns about the direction of our nation, I still wake up every morning thankful to be here and free.

The Florida Republic aims to extend these ideas each day. Today is a reminder of what can be achieved when people stand up for decency and human rights. The importance of keeping more of what is yours. Fundamental rights like freedom of speech, trial by jury, and unreasonable searches and seizures of property.

Of reasonable doubt and the presumption of innocence.

Of expansion of economic opportunity and standing up against know-it-all centralized planners who prevent free commerce.

Of self-representation and self-selection, the ability to choose oneself first in one’s pursuit of life, liberty, and happiness.

If the Florida Republic, out of necessity, became tangible one day - if America’s financial system collapsed, and its elite left everyone to fend for themselves - the Florida Republic would offer a natural extension of America’s framework.

Some ideals we’re kicking around in the Florida Republic include:

Mind your own business and keep your hands to yourself.

Be self-sufficient; assume no one’s coming to save us.

Do your research; quantify… then qualify.

Practice gratitude and radical transparency.

National holidays celebrate courage in the face of adversity.

Keep laws simple: If you can’t explain what your product or service does in less than 200 words, start over again…

I hope you all have a wonderful holiday with friends and family.

Garrett Baldwin

Florida Republic Capital (Available on Substack)

