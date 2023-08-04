How Pros Play the S&P 500 on a Day Like Today

Postcards from the florida republic

An independent and profitable state of mind.

This morning, I was live with my usual crew at 9:30 am. We saw an Apple (AAPL) selloff to start the day. Momentum went red intraday for a whopping 13 minutes… and then flipped back intraday green at 10:15.

At 10:07 am, I was talking about the SPY Aug 4, 2023, $450 call, which was trading at $0.72. We discussed the buy for the day.

What happened? Well, since it’s Friday and the market has no trend, it bounced off the third standard deviation at the bottom and screamed higher for the rest of the day.

By 12:50 pm on Friday, those $450 calls, which earlier traded at $0.72, hit $2.90.

That’s a 300% return. The strategy is simple.

You buy at the third standard deviation line… and you set a stop right back under the entry-level – maybe 10% lower. For individuals who do not like options, you can buy the leveraged S&P 500 ETF, the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares(SPXL).

Today, it rallied from $92.10 to $94.60. That can produce a nice gain with proper risk management.

The chart speaks for itself – right at 10:07, while we were live.

The same thing happened – just as I predicted – during the Fed meeting two weeks ago.

Oh Good, We’re Making Lawyers Richer

I assume the teeth of every person in this background are yellow… They clap like seals… But the smile’s jagged… sharklike.

Why else would they applaud the latest regulatory avalanche that will only reward trial lawyers… while burying ordinary Americans in billions of dollars in higher costs - an insidious form of inflation .

Two utterly insane regulations have passed through the agencies.

One forces the auto companies to increase the corporate fuel economy to – 54.4 miles per gallon by 2032. It would require an incredible feat of engineering to get to those levels. So, the general expectation is that we’ll have to be 100% electric in less than 10 years. Given that everything you buy and eat touches a truck at some point, I want to wish everyone who lives in the Northeast the best of luck in the future.

As you know, this is mathematically impossible without further enslaving mining workers, empowering China, or all the above.

We aren’t drilling here – because of the same lawyers who engage in “sue-and-settle” campaigns.

In fact, this administration invites sue-and-settle campaigns from their very progressive advocacy centers. The Sierra Club just sued and settled with the government to remove 11 million acres from future oil and gas production. This is supposed to be Congress’ job to approve the auction of these acres. (Someone needs to get a full list of Sierra Club’s donors and knock on doors to confirm "Vladimir P." isn't anywhere on the list.)

Then – there’s the “environmental justice” scam. If we want to build pipelines to move natural gas from Texas to Louisiana – to address a booming export business – the government could turn that down to suggest a wind or solar farm as a better alternative for energy production (even if it has ZERO to do with the end goal). Again, lawyers.

With increased financialization in the United States economy and a paralyzed supply system for the things that matter: Food, energy, and housing – prices are increasing – and the currency will continue to weaken.

This isn’t complicated.

Finally – Here’s How I See the Market

Every day, I give away a very simple signal that tells you the state of capital flows across the market. We are focused on the momentum of the S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Russell 2000. When this thing goes red, it’s time to head for the exits.

As I said yesterday, “Never be the guy without a chair when the music stops.” Yep, I learned that in kindergarten, and it’s by far the most important lesson for investors and traders alike.

So, how does momentum work? Why does it work? What is it? And how can you use it to your advantage?

I'll discuss this at length next week; momentum is the most powerful signal there is.

Tomorrow, I’ll outline the week ahead. Sunday, we’ll discuss the importance of carrying a sportscoat - and why shoes are optional. Plus, we’ll look at a few key charts.

I’m off to the pub to discuss shark fishing with a bunch of people who wear Hawaiian shirts and their glasses upside down.

Stay positive,

Garrett Baldwin

